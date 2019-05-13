Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is the latest addition to the list of open-mouthed people from the industry. After hitting hard at Hrithik Roshan recently, Rangoli has now targeted Richa Chadha, over her statement.

As per the IANS report, Richa Chadha made a statement in a TV show, in which she said, ” “If I have a problem with someone, I wouldn’t have a war of words with them on a public platform. This is because I don’t want to say it. Not because I lack the courage. I have the courage and I want to say it sometimes, but I’d say it one-on-one”, thus indirectly pointing out at Kangana.

After Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Hits At Richa Chadha; Calls Her "Movie Mafia A** Lickers"
After Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel Hits At Richa Chadha; Calls Her ‘Movie Mafia A** Lickers’

Considering her statement, Rangoli took to Twitter and replied her. She tweeted, ” I hear a lot of people like ⁦@RichaChadha⁩ comment about Kangana’s outspokenness, they often insist they choose not to have public war of words. My question is do they have a choice? Are they truly autonomous?”

She further posted a series of tweets, stating, “Can they function if bollywood biggies black list them? Can they create content and survive on their own? Do they have that competence? Can they survive opposition’s counter attacks and bring about the much needed change?. Please understand Kangana slogged for 14 years to earn her freedom, she never spoke the way she does now cause in 14 years she build herself in a way that she will survive even if the whole industry is against her. So her timing of speaking out was also decided a decade ago. Please know if there is a flame burning in the rain there is a reason behind that its not a coincidence. And here are some jobless actors, movie mafia ass lickers. Giving her gyan that even though they can but they don’t indulge in public fights. Darling the truth is if you could, you would.. So please take a seat”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here