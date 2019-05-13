Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Despite IPL & Elections, Remains Stable!

Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer Student of the Year 2 have finally released in the theatres and it has passed with flying colours at the box office. The film took an amazing opening of 12.06 crores and saw growth on its second day too.

The film currently stands at the grand total of 26.08 crores and with its 3rd-day collections, it has got a good weekend collection according to the early estimates which are flowing in.

If early estimates are to be believed, the film has collected in the range of 12-14 crores on the 3rd day, thus taking total to 38.08-40.08 crores. Despite IPL 2019 Finale and Lok Sabha elections, the film didn’t see any drop in the collections, which is a great sign. The film received a mixed response from the critics but the audience is the real king today, hence it is quite visible in the box office numbers.

Well, just like the batch of 2012 did wonders, the batch of 2019 has also managed to win the hearts of many. Directed by Punit Malhotra, SOTY 2 released on May 10, 2019.

