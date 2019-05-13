Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Review: THIS.WAS.THE.EPISODE

Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Review: (Contains spoilers) As you’re done with this ‘heart-burning’ (literally!) episode, I’m sure you’re left with mixed emotions. A lot to sink in from the current episode (RIP Jamie, Cersei, Euron, The Hound, Mountain, my strength to watch the last episode, Varys, Qyburn & Strickland alongside his Golden Army) and a lot to expect from the last one.

Was episode number 5 a redemption for the boring mess made in the previous episode? It was more than it. This was the Game Of Thrones we missed, but I’m not sure how many of us were ready to take this level of wrath upon us. It starts with Dany & Dracarys blazing the Master Of Whisperers, Varys and ends with burning all of major of our emotional connect to the show.

Cleganebowl (Mountain VS The Hound) happened and as the traditional GOT-approach, it shocked us all. Who were you rooting to win from the both of them, Mountain VS The Hound? Sorry, no one’s right. This episode brought back sad old days of the show when everyone was wrong yet satisfied & happy.

Dany turned rightfully to the Mad Queen & it’s Ice VS Fire after all in the finale. All await, the breathtaking faceoff between Jon (Ice) & Dany (Fire) but what about Sansa? She along with Bran was chilling in Winterfell when everyone screamed their lives out at King’s Landing. We see the glimpses of Green wildfire, in between the Red fury laid by Dany on the King’s Landing. That wildfire has been said to be set by Cersei in order to blow the city up if Dany took it over. But, everything went to dust in front of the Mad Queen’s rage.

The picture of Dracarys flying over the King’s Landing destroying tens of thousands of people was satisfying, and we’ve to blame the makers to spoil us to like this. The Cleganebowl was every bit exciting as I hoped, but it brought back the bitter memories of Prince Oberyn. All in all, the best episode of season 8, bringing life to the worst nightmares of the fans.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!