Since last year, Sonu Sood has been doing charity work and helping people to reach their homes safely during the lockdown due to the COVID pandemic. However, the actor recently came under the radar of the Income-tax department as they raided several of his properties after 20 Crore tax evasion was reported. Days after the raids were conducted; the Happy New Year actor finally breaks his silence and issues a statement.

The reports also alleged that the actor had violated the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad and the I-T department had also stated that the actor collected Rs 19 crore through his foundation but used only Rs 2 crore.

Reacting to the accusations, Sonu Sood took to his social media handles and shared, “You don’t always have to tell your side of the story, time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going. I have been busy attending to a few guests, hence was unable to be at your service for the past few days. Here I am back again, in all humility, at your humble service for life. My journey continues.”

“सख्त राहों में भी आसान सफर लगता है,

हर हिंदुस्तानी की दुआओं का असर लगता है” 💕 pic.twitter.com/0HRhnpf0sY — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 20, 2021

His post comes days after Income tax officials alleged that the actor along with his associates had evaded tax of 20 Crore. On September 15, the I-T department searched 28 premises linked to Sood, the location includes Lucknow, Kanpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Gurgaon.

According to a report by Times of India, Income Tax officials claimed, “The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from bogus entities. Probes have revealed use of 20 such entries, the providers of which, on examination, have accepted on oath to have given bogus accommodation entries. They’ve accepted to have issued cheques in lieu of cash.”

The department also claimed that Sonu Sood’s charity foundation has raised Rs 18.94 crore in donations from April 2021 till date and spent only Rs 1.7 crore in work, however, the remaining Rs 17 crore is lying with the actor’s establishment unutilised.

