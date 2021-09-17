Sonu Nigam Is All Set To Reinvent His Symphonies & We Already Can't Wait!

Advertisement

Sonu Nigam will bring symphonies of strings to life on this Friday’s episode of ‘Unacademy Unwind’ with MTV.

The episode starts with an age-old classic – ‘Saathiya’. next on the list, he performs a medley of three soulful ballads, ‘Sapna Jahan’, ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’ and ‘Tum Hi Dekho Naa’, packaged in an entirely revamped avatar for the listeners.

The famous singer reveals that there is a “heartfelt sincere performance, exemplary musicality and heart-wrenching lyrics for the 2 original songs” that the audience can look forward to.

Sonu Nigam presents two new originals, performed live as their world premiere debuts on the ‘Unacademy Unwind’. The first original, titled ‘Sheher’, tells a profound tale of every individual being a migrant in this world, ultimately returning to the ground where they came from. In collaboration with lyricist Raj Shekhar, Nigam displays his Midas Touch with an evocative track that invokes an undeniable feeling of grandeur.

The second original, ‘Baadh’, was inspired by lyricist Prabudha Saurabh’s observation of the impact of floods in the small town of Bihar where he grew up. The emotional track offers an amalgamation of poetry and melody sound, with thought-provoking lyrics that move you to your core.

Sonu Nigam says: “Music is a by-product of a certain level of being. Three decades back when I came to Mumbai to become a singer, music was my tool to worldly success and financial stability. Sometime around the middle of the decade of 2000, it started changing something within me. It’s still working, it’s magic inside me and I am absolutely in bliss enjoying it.”

‘Unacademy Unwind’ airs on MTV.

