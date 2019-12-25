Sonam Kapoor’s Wish For Daddy Anil Kapoor Just Like Him, Is Going To Stay ‘Forever Young’

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Tuesday has birthday wishes for “the most youthful person” in her family — her father Anil Kapoor. She thanked him for always being her constant support system.

Anil Kapoor on Tuesday turned 63 and Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to share a throwback photograph from her childhood along with her father Anil, whom she tagged as “forever young”.

“To the most inspiring, understanding, the most youthful person in the family. Thank you Dad for being my constant support system and my pillar of strength. I love you so much for everything that you do for us and all that you are. Happy 21st @AnilKapoor. Forever young,” Sonam Kapoor captioned the image.

To the most inspiring, understanding, the most youthful person in the family. Thank you Dad for being my constant support system and my pillar of strength. I love you so much for everything that you do for us and all that you are.❤

Happy 21st @AnilKapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared another post going all praises for father Anil’s Malang look. “Forever young at 21! Happy birthday daddy! Your #malang look is spectacular!”, she tweeted.

Forever young at 21! Happy birthday daddy! Your #malang look is spectacular!

Anil is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Malang“, which also stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. He was seen in the comedy “Pagalpanti” a few weeks ago.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen on screen in the film, “The Zoya Factor“. Meanwhile, Sonam with sister Rhea Kapoor were recently vacationing in Los Angeles, and it seems they had a lot of fun together.

Sonam even took to Instagram to share a few pictures, showing how she spent her holidays in LA.

They kicked off their trip by heading to the beach for some shopping at Abbot Kinney in Venice. Their first stop was female-owned Aviator Nation – a lifestyle brand.

