Malang Duo Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur Steal The Limelight With Their Hot Arrival At Anil Kapoor’s Residence

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have seem to be making all the right buzz in B-Town. Ever since their announcement for the release of Malang, the fans are nothing but excited to see the fresh pairing of the duo and last night was proof how good they look together.

The couple was last seen together on a Thursday night outside Anil Kapoor’s residence looking absolutely adorable and blissful with each other.

Disha was seen wearing a regal blue dress with black boots and loose curls, looking euphoric. On the other end, Aditiya Roy Kapur was seen in a black casual T-shirt and blue jeans nailing the classic look!

The duo is currently shooting for their upcoming flick. ‘Malang’ is a revenge drama, helmed by ‘Aashiqui 2‘ director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakramani.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in pivotal roles. The flick is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.

Apart from Malang, Disha will be seen in two other films. She is a part of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan and is also working on a film produced by Ekta Kapoor, titled ‘KTina’.

