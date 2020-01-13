Sonakshi Sinha To Make Her Digital Debut With A Show Based On The Lines Of Dexter?

The digital space in India is flourishing right now and we have seen many big names from the big screen making their way to the web. After Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar it is Sonakshi Sinha who is ready to take the plunge and may star in a series that is speculated to be based on the hit English drama Dexter. The actress herself has confirmed the same and below are all the details.

If the reports in Pinkvilla are to be believed, Sonakshi Sinha is roped in to play the lead in a web-based show. A source close to the development said, “Sonakshi Sinha will be making her digital debut this year. She had been in talks with a leading OTT platform who had offered her two shows. She has made up her mind and picked one project that has excited her the most.”

The exciting thing to know is that the show may be on the lines of Dexter. The source while talking about the same added, “It’s a dark thriller which has been titled Fallen. Right now, details about the show’s concept are kept under wraps, but it will be in the same space as a Dexter. Sonakshi plays the lead and has a fabulous tailor-made role written for her. When the team approached her with both the subjects, she immediately got drawn towards this because it’s something she hasn’t ever tried before even in films.”

The plot revolves around Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) who works with the Miami police station as a forensic technician who also has a dark side to his life. He is a vigilante serial killer. He kills and chops the body of the criminals and throws them into the sea.

On the film front, the actress is right now shooting for her film Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn and Nora Fatehi.

