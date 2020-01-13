Salma Hayek Recalls How She Was Attacked By A Monkey During The Shoot Of Frida

Actress Salma Hayek suffered “severe” injuries when she was attacked by a monkey while working on her 2002 film “Frida“.

Salma Hayek, 53, opened up about the incident in a new video for Vogue, in which she discusses some of the most iconic fashion moments throughout her career, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Opening up on a photoshoot Salma Hayek did with the monkey at the time, Hayek said: “This next one is 2002 when I did ‘Frida‘ and this was in Vogue, and I was very proud to be part of Vogue for the first time in my life.”

“This monkey, who was named Tyson, actually attacked me during the filming of ‘Frida’, and I was really severely injured. But I was brave enough to let him come back and work again in the movie, and then I still did a photoshoot with him for Vogue afterwards,” she said.

Salma Hayek later quipped: “I was really hoping he wouldn’t go for my face!”

The biographical film, also starring Alfred Molina, Geoffrey Rush and Antonio Banderas, saw Hayek nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of surrealist Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

