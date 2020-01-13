Hrithik Roshan To Feature In Karan Johar’s Spy Thriller Based On The Book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster

Indian filmmaking Moghul, Karan Johar took to his social media handle a few days ago to announce his next venture as a producer. An adaptation of Nitin A Gokhale’s book titled R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster. And now, there is a scoop that KJo has approached Hrithik Roshan to play the titular role!

Yes, folks, you read that! And now, in context to the project, a certain source has been quoted by Bollywood Hungama revealing, “Hrithik Roshan has been approached by Dharma Productions for the film that they announced last week. The actor has shown interest in the film, but is yet to sign the project.”

Taking to his Twitter account, Karan Johar had announced, “Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time. Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book – R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster to the silver screen. More information coming soon!”

Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book – “R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon!@apoorvamehta18 #AmritpalBindra @anandntiwari @DharmaMovies #StillAndStillMediaCollective pic.twitter.com/gsHoWIHknn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 9, 2020

Sharing an image with the post, Karan’s caption further read, “Dharma Productions and Still and Still Media Collective present The untold story of the real-life Indian spymaster – Rameshwar Nath Kao. An adaptation of the book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster written by Nitin Gokhale, the film will tell the story of Kao who founded India’s external intelligence agency – R&AW and how he went on to become a success story in the world of international espionage.”

Well, it certainly will be interesting to see Hrithik play a spymaster after the magnanimous success of his last outing, WAR. For those of you unversed R.N. Kao is the founder of the RAW, i.e the Research And Analysis Wing of India. This Dharma production will bring to life the private life of the man who bought is India’s foreign intelligence organization, established in September 1968 to existence!

While we are certainly excited let us know what do you think about the film. Karan Johar is also busy prepping for his dream project Takht and also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline. KJo also has Vicky Kaushal starrer, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship in the making.

