One look at actress Somy Ali’s Instagram profile, and you know that she has been in a rather nostalgic mood. The actress, who now runs a US-based NGO called No More Tears and helps victims of domestic abuse, has been reminiscing about her days as a movie star. The actress put up two videos from her films.

In one of the videos, she thanked the late choreographer Saroj Khan for helping her dance so well. “Missing Saroj ji, the best choreographer in Bollywood. She is the only one who could make my two left feet move,” she captioned the video. The clip was from her film Aao Pyaar Karen.

The other video is a clip from her film Anth. Somy Ali captioned this as, “Anth 1994 Nostalgia.” She also tagged actor Suniel Shetty, and wrote, “Love this shirt”

Check out both videos below:

Over the years, Somy Ali has been seen in a lot of films such as Yaar Gaddar, Andolan and Mafia. Recently, Somy was featured in the Discovery+ docuseries, Fight or Flight.

