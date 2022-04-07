Sobhita Dhulipala is definitely a prominent fashion icon when it comes to adapting the unique styles in her photoshoot and this time the diva is seen presenting a different shade of her personality in the black attire.

Advertisement

Recently, Sobhita took to her social media and shared some classic pictures of herself in which she took a beautiful black attire that signifies the royalness of her personality.

Advertisement

According to the recent updates, Sobhita Dhulipala has wrapped up her much-awaited Made In Heaven Season 2. Earlier, she was spotted at the airport while she was travelling to Jodhpur for an upcoming project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

On the film front, Sobhita Dhulipala’s envious lineup of projects includes Ronnie Screwvala’s Sitara, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan (Tamil), Telugu film ‘Major’ with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project ‘Monkey Man’ directed by and starring Dev Patel.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Mercilessly Trolled Over Her Backless Jumpsuit; Trolls Say, “Ye Bade Hoke Malaika Arora Banegi” While Others Compare Her To Urfi Javed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube