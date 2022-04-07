Sobhita Dhulipala is definitely a prominent fashion icon when it comes to adapting the unique styles in her photoshoot and this time the diva is seen presenting a different shade of her personality in the black attire.
Advertisement
Recently, Sobhita took to her social media and shared some classic pictures of herself in which she took a beautiful black attire that signifies the royalness of her personality.
Advertisement
According to the recent updates, Sobhita Dhulipala has wrapped up her much-awaited Made In Heaven Season 2. Earlier, she was spotted at the airport while she was travelling to Jodhpur for an upcoming project.
Trending
View this post on Instagram
On the film front, Sobhita Dhulipala’s envious lineup of projects includes Ronnie Screwvala’s Sitara, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan (Tamil), Telugu film ‘Major’ with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project ‘Monkey Man’ directed by and starring Dev Patel.
Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Mercilessly Trolled Over Her Backless Jumpsuit; Trolls Say, “Ye Bade Hoke Malaika Arora Banegi” While Others Compare Her To Urfi Javed!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement.
Advertisement