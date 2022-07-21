It will soon be 2 months since Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead. On May 29, the singer was murdered while he was on his way to his home in the Mansa district of Punjab. His death not only created an uproar on social media but also saw some political parties playing the blame game amongst them. In the recent development, Punjab Police encountered two Moose Wala killers – Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh after they indulged in an encounter.

For the unversed, ever since the singer was killed in his black Thar, police have been dedicatedly behind the criminals and had even gotten their hands on a few.

Now here’s a shocking update in the Sidhu Moose Wala‘s case. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the singer’s father Balkour Singh has received death threats after his son’s death. Yes, you heard that right! As per the latest media reports, one of Sidhu Moose Wala’s fans received a death threat on his Instagram DM and it was reportedly directed to the star’s father. Sidhu’s fan too is Ludhiana-based and the number he received the message from is said to be a Pakistani number.

According to a report in Republic, the Sidhu Moose Wala fan was quick to report the same to Mansa police revealing that the message, which was directed to Balkour Singh, stated that he will be the next target. Soon after receiving the information, Mansa police launched the investigation. The report also revealed that the two sharpshooters – Roopa and Mannu – were also in touch with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Ridha.

On the other hand, Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents recently put up a post asking the singer’s fans to not visit them. Taking to his Insta stories, his family shared a photo it read, “Sidhu Moosewala’s parents have gone out of the village for a few months. Whosoever is coming to meet them is requested not to get disappointed. We will keep you updated through the post.”

For the unversed, on the evening of Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing, a Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi had taken responsibility for his murder.

