South sensation Ram Charan’s wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela penned an apology to newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on their wedding post.

Upasana apologised to the couple, Kiara and Sidharth for not attending their wedding due to prior commitments.

Upasana Konidela wrote in the comment section: “Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn’t be there. Lots of love to both of you.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 at Suryagrah palace in Jaisalmer. They posted pictures from their wedding ceremony on Tuesday late evening.

Kiara Advani looked every inch gorgeous in a pink lehenga from Manish Malhotra couture, which she paired with diamond and rare Zambian emerald studded broad choker, ear studs and maang teeka. She completed her look with a dupatta with scalloped hemline and intricate embroidery over it. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra wore a metallic golden sherwani embroidered with ivory threadwork and zari. He completed his look with a matching turban and paired it with a uncut diamond studded broad neckpiece along with some rings.

Speaking about work, Sidharth Malhotra will soon make his web series debut with the upcoming series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. He also has Yodha as one of his upcoming projects. Kiara Advani will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan.

