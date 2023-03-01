Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra had the best response to paparazzi, who asked him to pose solo for the camera.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared a video of the ‘Shershaah‘ actor, who gave a witty reply on being asked to pose solo for the cameras.

When the photographers asked him to pose solo, Sidharth Malhotra said: “Ab main solo raha nahi (I am not solo anymore).”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer last month. The big fat Indian wedding was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla and others.

On the work front, Sidharth will now be seen in his debut web series, ‘Indian Police Force’, which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He also has film Yodha coming up.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has RC15 and Satyaprem Ki Katha in the pipeline.

