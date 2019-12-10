Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film To Feature The Recreation Of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Gabru

With back to back to success in the form of Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll and with his next Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the actor is taking his game to next level owing to his never-seen-before homosexual avatar. While the team is working at a brisk pace, it is now learnt that the makers have acquired the rights of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s chartbuster single Gabru, thus enticing the movie buffs.

After wrapping up the Varanasi schedule a few weeks ago, Ayushmann Khurrana will reunite with the cast to recreate Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Gabru song. It will be recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Talking about recreating the hit song, Tanishk said, “Gabru has a very desi feel to it and is loved by everyone. We will retain the feel of the track and add something very special for music lovers. I am really excited to be working on this track,” reports Bollywood Hungama.

Gabru was originally released in 2011, which featured Yo Yo Honey Singh, J-Star, Alfaaz and Badshah.

Below is the original version:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is being helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and is a second part to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The movie is slated to release on 21st February 2020.

Apart from Ayushmann, the cast include Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Tripathi Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh.

As a homosexual, Ayushmann will be seen romancing TVF Pitchers fame Jitendra Kumar in the movie.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!