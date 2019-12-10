Vivek Oberoi On The Dull Phase In His Career: “People Had Written Me Off Often”

Vivek Oberoi may have had a dull phase for a very long time in with regards to his film career! But things soon began to change after he took the plunge for the digital route with Amazon Prime’s Inside Edge, at a time when the OTT boom had not even closely hit the nation. While Vivek said that many people thought he had lost the plot and was making bad choices by taking up a “serial”.

But now, with the boom of digital content and actors constantly being on a lookout for good web shows, Vivek Oberoi surely is enjoying the validation that his character of mastermind Vikrant Dhawan in Inside Edge has bought him.

Speaking about the same to Mid-Day, the Saathiya actor has been quoted saying, “People felt I had lost the plot. They weren’t aware [of the potential of] OTT content and wondered why I was doing a serial. Also, with the show, we were swimming against the tide as everyone in this country loves cricket and we were showing the murky side of the game. So it was a tough call.”

While most actors may be delusional, Vivek Oberoi is well aware of his career graph from being a sensational superstar in the making to being completely written off in rejection with no work overnight! Addressing the fact that he is a fighter, Vivek has said, “People had written me off often, but when the audience loves me in Inside Edge, it gives me a sense of validation and vindication. It has allowed me to pick and choose from the offers [coming my way]. It hasn’t been an easy journey as I have had to start all over again, several times, but I have never given up.”

The second season of Inside Edge premiered on Amazon Prime on the 6th of December and features Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi and Tanuj Virwani in pivotal roles.

