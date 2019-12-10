Karan Johar Jumps In To Find Vijay Deverakonda A Bollywood Leading Lady For ‘Fighter’

Vijay Deverakonda’s next film titled Fighter and directed by Puri Jagan has been in the headlines due to the hunt for the leading lady. While many names including Kiara Advani have been reportedly approached, the news today is that Bollywood honcho Karan Johar has jumped in to rescue his new friend Vijay’s rescue and will be partnering with the makers. Below is everything you would want to know about the same.

Vijay is frequently seen flying down to Mumbai and bonding with the B-townies but his friendship with Karan and the producer making an agreement to making films with him grabbed the most headlines.

Now according to a report in Gulte.com, Karan Has jumped in to help him put together his next Fighter. He will be joining in as a partner on the project. There was news that the makers are keen on casting a Bollywood face opposite the South superstar.

While many names including Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani were taken, turned out that both denied the film. According to the report, there is a buzz that Karan might approach Alia Bhatt for the project or Sara Ali Khan if not Janhvi.

The film will have Vijay as a Boxer and now with Karan as a partner may also get a Hindi release. We are waiting for the confirmation.

