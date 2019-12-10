Imtiaz Ali To Make A Film On Amar Singh Chamkila’s Life? Might Star Kartik Aaryan OR Ayushmann Khurrana!

Imtiaz Ali is all set for a strong comeback with Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Aaj Kal. Although a maverick filmmaker, Imtiaz will be hoping to get his credibility back in the box office number game after the underperformance of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. But here comes an interesting news suggesting that the director is already in the process to roll out another project with two leading guns in the race to bag the role.

As per the latest reports coming in, Imtiaz Ali is planning a movie on Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Amar was renowned as the Elvis of Punjab and was known for addressing subjects of extramarital relationships, alcohol-drug abuse and short-tempered nature of Punjabi men. Regarded as a legend of Punjab music industry, Amar Singh Chamkila met an unfortunate death at the young age of 27 years.

The report in Mid-Day further adds that Ali has acquired the rights from singer’s family for making a project. Interestingly, it is learned that Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s names are doing rounds for the male lead.

While the official announcement is yet to come, we are keen to know about the unexplored life of the controversial singer on the big screen.

Speaking about Imtiaz’s next, the shoot of upcoming Aaj Kal is completed and is currently in its post-production stage. The movie is slated to arrive in February 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!