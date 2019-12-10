Chhapaak Trailer: From Hard-Hitting Dialogues To On-Point Prosthetics, 5 Highlights You Cannot Miss Out From Deepika Padukone Starrer!

You don’t have to necessarily go through the trauma of something to feel what had happened with the person. Deepika Padukone along with Meghna Gulzar and Vikrant Massey just unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. While unveiling it, Deepika almost cried talking about it.

Now many of us would think that this was a mere publicity stunt but I personally wouldn’t agree with this. She has just portrayed the character, imagine about the person who has been through the trauma and incident. I’ve already seen the trailer five times and each time, I got goosebumps looking at it.

Chhapaak is adapted from survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s story. For those of you who don’t know who Laxmi is, she is an acid attack survivor who is also the founder of Stop Sale Acid in India. She recently received International Women Empowerment Award 2019 from IWES, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation and Unicef for her campaign Stop Sale Acid.

Deepika is so much into the character that at a few points you would forget that it’s a trailer and she’s an actress but will make you believe in her character like never before. Chhapaak is based on a very sensitive and hard-hitting issue and nobody except for Meghna Gulzar could have pulled it off.

Here are the five highlights from the film:

Not Insensitive : The trailer has not showcased the issue over the top. The makers have kept it subtle and very sensitive. There’s a very thin line between realism and fiction and they’ve nailed it with the trailer.

Prosthetics: The prosthetics look real and not overdone. Deepika as Malti looks someone you could relate to. There’s a scene in the trailer when Deepika is standing and looking at a kid and he screams looking at her face as soon as he sees her. That hit me really hard!

Hard-hitting dialogues: The dialogues are very well written. Especially when Deepika is packing her stuff and her mother asks her, “Ab sab kuch hi rakh degi kya?” and Deepika replies, “Naak nahi hain, kaan nahi hain…Jhumke kaha latkaungi?” That would sure shot give you tears in your eyes and will stir your soul like anything.

Romanticise: The trailer looks very well-balanced and Deepika and Vikrant Massey’s love story is not romanticised in a way that you would get distracted from the issue.

Relevancy: No matter if it’s Laxmi Agarwal’s story or Nirbhaya’s or for that matter, Priyanka Reddy’s. These movies showcase the real side of the country that we are not even aware of. And when you see something like this, you just want to trap yourself somewhere and think of what is provoking these kinds of crimes in the country. Is it something that we wear, or how we look, or how we talk or what?

Every day we wake up with news like this. Not a day goes by when you don’t read about rapes, acid attacks or any crime against women; when is this going to stop? What will it take to stop them from committing these heinous crimes.

Special mention to Vikrant Massey who rises as a shining armour in Deepika’s dark life in the film. The film could have been made without him but why? Why not let him shine in his own way.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Tell us in the comments section below on what you loved the most about it.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!