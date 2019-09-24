Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans Surprise Her With A Sweet Gesture To Celebrate Her Two Back To Back 100 Crore Grossers

Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the fruits of her labour as both her films ‘Saaho‘ and ‘Chhichhore‘ are doing extremely well and have already become big hits. On this happy occasion, a few fans of the actress decided to surprise her with a sweet gesture.

Last evening, seven of Shraddha Kapoor’s fans came to the actress’s residence with two vegan cakes and celebrated the success of each film. Humbled by their gesture, the actress very warmly welcomed them inside her home and not only did she cut the cake with them but very affectionately fed each one of them as well.

The actress in spite of having a very tight schedule took time and interacted with the fans who also brought her some presents. She sportingly posed for pictures with them and left no stone unturned to make sure that all seven of them felt as special as they made her feel.

The actress was overwhelmed by this small act that she would cherish forever and personally thanked each one of the fans for making her success all the more special.

Looking forward, Shraddha Kapoor has Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3, both of which are sequels to highly successful films and look extremely interesting. The actress who has just begun shooting for the latter had shared some pictures on her social media handles which have just increased the excitement levels of the fans.

In spite of her busy schedules, the glow of success is clearly visible on Shraddha Kapoor’s face and rightfully so the actress can’t wait to add more successes to her list. Looks like it’s her time to shine in the limelight. Take a look at few more pictures below:

