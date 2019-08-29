EXCLUSIVE! Aparshakti Khurana REVEALS Interesting Scoop About His Character From Street Dancer 3D

Aparshakti Khurana who made his debut with Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal opposite Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra is on a spree these days. He has done some incredible roles and has got critically acclaimed for it like Stree, Luka Chuppi and Jabariya Jodi. He is known for his quirky characters and amazing comic timing. The actor plays an important role in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, Aparshakti was asked about his character in Street Dancer 3D and his equation with Varun. Aparshakti Khurana told Koimoi, “I am the only non-dancing character in Street Dancer 3D. I am of course disappointed about that being a half dancer. But you will definitely see me doing something different in Street Dancer 3D. Varun is more than a brother. It’s always amazing to work with him.”

Meanwhile, Street Dancer 3D is Remo D’Souza’s third dancing movie after ABCD and ABCD 2. Actor, dancer and director Prabhudheva will also play a pivotal role in the movie. The film will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

Are you excited to see Aparshakti Khurana in this dance film? Let us know in the comments below.

