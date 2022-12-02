Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in town. Time and again, she has managed to woo the audience by keeping it real always. Her fans are now eagerly waiting for her next film with Ranbir Kapoor to release on the big screen. Meanwhile, Shraddha was seen making a casual appearance in the city on Wednesday night.

Interestingly, Shraddha ditched her swanky car and opted for a rickshaw ride. She was seen leaving a theatre with Tejaswini Kolhapure.

In the viral video, she is seen wearing a white t-shirt with denim jeans. She rounded off her look with her glasses, a mask and a no-makeup look. Soon after her video was shared on the Internet, fans were seen praising her simplicity. They were mighty impressed by her as she took an auto back home. Have a look:

A Shraddha Kapoor fan commented, “The most grounded actress.” Another fan wrote, “She is really different from other bollywood actors she is such a big actress still traveling in auto rickshaw and she has done this many times. Always so decent. Just love her simplicity and humbleness . she is pure.” Others were seen dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

This is not the first time that the Ek Villian actress was seen ditching her swanky ride for an auto rickshaw ride. Various times in past as well, the actress has done the same and won hearts. Check it out;

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Shraddha’s recent cameo in Bhediya’s song ‘Thumkeshwari’ broke the internet and how. She also has the much anticipated ‘Stree 2’ in the pipeline.

