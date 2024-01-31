After Farzi, Shahid Kapoor is now gearing up for his ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ with Kriti Sanon. After teasing fans with an official trailer and a few songs, the lead actors are on the promotional spree of the film. Recently, the Jersey actor appeared for an interview where he was asked about the length of the film’s title. Responding to this, he cited a few examples of films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge’ and ‘Jab We Met while talking about long or different titles.

Kapoor was last seen in Bloody Daddy, which received mixed response from audience and critics. Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in Ganapath, where she reunited with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. It’s been a long time since Ms Sanon tasted success with her films. Before Ganapath, she was in the news for Adipurush, which received massive criticism.

Now, during the latest interview, when Shahid Kapoor was asked what went into the making of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,’ he stated that even Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ was questioned in the ‘90s. He told Film Companion, “I remember when DDLJ came out, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. All the titles were like Ghatak, Ghayal, Jeet, that was the vibe, and then this one long title came and I remember before the film came out, everybody was discussing that ‘it’s too long, we don’t know what they are saying’ but when you want to make a love story I feel, it’s okay to have slightly longer titles,”

He went on to discuss the title of his film Jab We Met and revealed that even Imtiaz Ali’s film was seen with skepticism. He added, “I remember when I did Jab We Met, everyone was like ‘what is this title?’ Because at that time, this whole thing of Hindi-English, like putting a Hindi and an English word in one title, was not a thing.” Further revealing, “In the beginning, we got that… this is a long title. We were prepared that this would happen for a bit.”

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Co-starring Dharmendra, it will hit the big screens on February 9, 2024.

