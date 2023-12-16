Recently, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor came together for a star-studded Annual Day function of their kids at their Dirubhai Ambani International School, which took place on Friday, i.e., Dec 15. Since yesterday, the Internet has been buzzing with photos and videos of star kids ruling the stage on their big day.

In a few videos, Aishwarya and Abhishek’s baby girl, Aaradhya, is seen showing off her acting talent while playing a part in a play. The Bachchan girl has been receiving praise from one and all, and a few are even comparing her look with Aishwarya from her Taal days. Well, not only her video but even Aish’s reaction to her daughter’s musical performance is going viral.

In another video, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam Khan is seen sharing a stage with other students and doing their father’s iconic pose while DDLJ’s music plays in the background. Another clip sees the Badshah getting emotional watching his son’s play. Not only that, Kareena Kapoor Khan also turned out to be the biggest cheerleader for his son Taimur.

In a viral video, the proud mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen capturing the precious moments of Taimur performing on the age with a group of students. Along with her sitting is Karan Johar, who witnesses him grooving to ‘Nachde Ne De Saare,’ from the film Baar Baar Dekho. We bring you a couple of inside videos that you can’t afford to miss:

Towards the end of the annual function, who’s who of Bollywood came together to groove to Om Shanti Om’s title track. A while back, we brought you the same video after watching which netizens are convinced that Aishwarya was ignoring the megastar Amitabh Bachchan amid the divorce rumors with husband Abhishek Bachchan while grooving with SRK and Karan Johar.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on these videos from their Annual Day function? Do let us know.

