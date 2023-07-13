Imagine being denied a bank account just because one is an acid attack survivor. This is exactly what Pragya Prasun experienced when a KYC machine could not scan her complete biometric details because of her inability to blink. Pragya reached out to Shah Rukh Khan, asking for help.

“It’s my right too to be able to open a bank account,” Pragya said in a tweet, sharing her story, in which she also tagged megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Meer Foundation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meer Foundation is Shah Rukh Khan’s charity organisation that works towards rehabilitating acid attack survivors and also funds corrective surgeries.

Pragya tagged Shah Rukh Khan and posted: “Being an acid attack survivor should not prohibit me from living a life with dignity. It’s unjust that I was denied a bank acct just because I can’t blink for the KYC process. Requesting @iamsrk @MeerFoundation to help me make this world inclusive for all acid attack survivors #iwontblink”

Besides asking Shah Rukh Khan for help, she also urged Sandeep Bakhshi, CEO, ICICI Bank, to reconsider this policy and provide easy and swift alternative methods for individuals who cannot blink their eyes to open a bank account.

She added: “I also implore them to restore the physical application process to accommodate individuals with disabilities, as online-only options may not always be suitable for everyone.”

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Refused To Appear On The Kapil Sharma Show Post A Dug At His Interview With PM Narendra Modi Was Leaked Despite Asking Not To Air It, Comedian Later Cleared The Air Calling Him ‘Big Bro’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News