Anil Kapoor Reminisces About The Time When He Attended 2009 San Diego Comic-Con, Ahead Of The Event

This remarkable gathering was for the press conference of the popular TV show ’24’.

Anil Kapoor’s presence at San Diego Comic-Con marked a significant moment, not just for himself, but also for the Indian film industry.

As he shared the stage with internationally acclaimed stars, the Bollywood actor showcased his undeniable charm and uber-cool style, winning the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Anil Kapoor’s participation in the convention demonstrated his passion for exploring new avenues and connecting with fans from different corners of the world.

The Bollywood star is at present soaking in the praise for his menacing portrayal of Shelly Rungta in the second part of ‘The Night Manager’.

He is also gearing up for his next theatrical release, ‘Animal‘, where he will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.

Besides Animal, the actor also has the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Fighter‘ in the pipeline.

