Anil Kapoor Reminisces About The Time When He Attended 2009 San Diego Comic-Con, Ahead Of The Event
Anil Kapoor Reminisces About The Time When He Attended 2009 San Diego Comic-Con, Ahead Of The Event

San Diego Comic-Con is back, and the excitement surrounding the 2023 edition of this fan-favourite event is reaching new heights.

Over the years, San Diego Comic-Con has played host to countless celebrities, with stars from Hollywood and the world of entertainment gracing its stages. But did you know that one of the first Indian celebrities to attend this event was none other than the charismatic Anil Kapoor?

In the year 2009, Anil Kapoor made headlines when he stepped onto the stage of San Diego Comic-Con alongside a star-studded lineup, including Keifer Sutherland, Howard Gordon, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Katee Sackhoff, Freddie Prinze Jr, Brannon Braga, and David Fury, among others.

