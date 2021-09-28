Advertisement

After creating much anticipation with the fascinating teaser, Vicky Kaushal unveils another intriguing video for his upcoming Amazon Original Movie, Sardar Udham, which releases on 16th October 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Through the video, Vicky shares a number of actual newspaper headlines from March 1940 that shook the British empire and took the world by storm.

They fired 1,650 rounds of bullets, and he only fired 6, but the world has not forgotten the impact of those 6 bullets as we remember the hero who avenged India’s most dreadful tragedy.



Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 16th October 2021 worldwide.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal left for the Maldives on Thursday to shoot for an episode of the adventure show ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’.

According to the Disney Channel, Vicky will be joining actor Ajay Devgn on the show, hosted by renowned survivalist Bear Grylls.

The audience gave a phenomenal response to the show when earlier actor Akshay Kumar and later superstar Rajinikanth appeared on the show.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appeared on the show, with skyrocketing interest from the audience.

While the date for the show going on-air hasn’t been announced yet, it is confirmed that it will premiere on the discovery+ app first.

