Sara Ali Khan has stunned her way through the prestigious red carpets of the Cannes Film Festival and every look that she wore made our heads turn. From reflecting on her culture and values on the first day to channeling her grandmother Sharmila Tagore through her outfits, this Pataudi princess have very gracefully represented India overseas.

In an interview, when Sara Ali Khan was asked if she ever aspires to have her film there, she says “100 percent. I definitely think so, it’s also a bit of a reality check also because I think the media back home has spoiled me a little. So suddenly you realise just how small a fish you are and what is not even a pond it’s literally a sea. And how much further you have to go, how much you have to push the boundaries, keep learning, keep growing. I mean I am not even one fifteenth hundredth the way I would ideally want to go. Ofc I would love to do that kind of meaningful work in cinema, represent my country in a way that my film is here one day, that would be the dream”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, while talking about what she craves the most as an actor, she says “ I think I’ve been lucky in terms of versatility. You know just off the bat i just wrapped up Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak, a week apart. One is directed by Homi where I am like a modern girl from Delhi. And in one I am a freedom fighter from 1942. So I think I’ve been given opportunities I just hope I can be given more and more of that. I crave meaty roles, I crave working with directors I can learn from and I crave just being better and better”.

Recently, the trailer of the Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released and her chemistry with Vicky Kaushal was appreciated by the audience. The latest dropped romantic songs from the film ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ and ‘Tere Vaaste’ which are being loved and adored by the listeners and makers can not wait to see more of Sara Ali Khan along with Vicky.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Called ‘Creepy’ By Netizens For Saying “Maine Bhi Mauke Pe Chauka Maar Diya” While Doing Intimate Scenes With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, “Just An A**Hole Nepokid”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News