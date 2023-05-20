Sara Ali Khan has a unique personality that has always enticed us, kept us hooked, and made us want more of her. No wonder why all her co-stars and directors love her and are fond of her. When her Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Vicky Kaushal was asked “Who is the most hatke on the set according to you?”, he posted Sara Ali Khan’s picture and wrote “Clear winner”. Sara reposted the story and wrote ‘Koi Shaq?’.

Recently, the trailer of the Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released and her chemistry with Vicky Kaushal was appreciated by the audience. The latest dropped song from the film ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ is being loved and adored by the listeners and makers can not wait to see more of Sara Ali Khan along with Vicky.

In the latest, Sara Ali Khan walked the coveted and prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 while radiating utmost elegance and grace.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak.

