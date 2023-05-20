Making the most of her time at the Cannes, actor Sara Ali Khan is definitely the talk of town while bowling us over with her eye-catching looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress has yet again taken the Internet by storm while she was posing and making insightful conversations with the Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo.

Sara interacted with Lucas and Frieda Pinto at the Red Sea – Women in Cinema Gala. Scroll below to see a glimpse of their interaction.

Sara Ali Khan is, undeniably, a sartorial force to reckon with. The actress looks absolutely gorgeous in the stunning shimmer dress and we cannot take our eyes off her. Deeply connected with her roots, Sara is making us proud on a global platform.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s interaction with Lucas Bravo here:

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’, Kannan Iyer’s ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ and her latest upcoming release of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ starring opposite Vicky Kaushal.

