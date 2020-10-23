While there is not much buzz about the Narcotics Control Bureau probe in the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case now, the investigation is still on. As per the latest reports, the new name to have surfaced in the probe and summoned for the same is Khamoshiyan actress Sapna Pabbi. The actor has now even responded to the summoning and the rumours that she was untraceable. Below is what she has to say.

For the unversed, the NCB began their probe in the possible drug angle after the ED found links about it during their probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Later we saw the agency probing several people including many A list Bollywood actors. Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty were even arrested for procuring drugs.

The latest name to pop up in the probe is Sapna Pabbi. It is being said that Pabbi was untraceable when the police went to her home for inquiry. In her post, she expressed her sadness over speculative reports. Sapna stated that she is not in India but in London with her family. She also revealed that her lawyer has already communicated this to the concerned authorities.

In her post, Sapna Pabbi wrote, “I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts.”

For the unversed, Sapna Pabbi has worked in shows like The Trip, Four More Shots Please, and Inside Edge. Meanwhile, she has also worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in his Netflix original Drive.

Alongside Sapna Pabbi, the NCB has so far also summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. Many arrests were also made in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14. The actor’s tragic death is being probed by three agencies, including CBI, NCB and the ED.

