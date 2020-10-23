Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on Thursday shared a video of her quarantine workout, adding that she does not need Monday for motivation.

Advertisement

Kriti posted a video collage on Instagram. In the clips, the actress is seen performing various high-intensity workouts.

Advertisement

Alongside the image, Kriti Sanon wrote: “Don’t need Monday for Motivation #QuarantineWorkout.”

Kriti Sanon keeps entertaining her fans by sharing poetry penned by her on social media.

She recently tried creating awareness on social media by reciting a poem on domestic violence and had also urged producers to clear the dues of daily wage earners using her poetic streak.

The actress, who last appeared in the historical drama “Panipat“, will next be seen in a film about the concept of surrogacy titled “Mimi“. The film tells the tale of an aspiring actress who ends up being a surrogate for a couple and is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Must Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh: “Luv Ranjan Knows Which Song Will Work For His Film”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube