Amrita Rao Looks Like A True Goddess As She Radiates Pregnancy Glow In A Red Saree, See Pic

The good news of Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol going the family way has been all over the media from past one week after the couple announced that Amrita is in 9th month of her pregnancy.

With the ongoing Navratri festival, the actress took to her Instagram to post another picture after pooja on Ashtami. Looking gorgeous in a red net saree with the evident pregnancy glow, the soon to be yummy mommy looks every bit angelic.

Praying to the Goddess, the actress wrote, “I feel blessed to witness my Nine’th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri..These 9 days a dedicated to goddess Durga and her nine avatars. I am entering a new phase of embodying the avatar of a Mother myself !”

We were recently surprised with Amrita Rao’s news of pregnancy when the actress was caught on camera with hubby RJ Anmol outside a clinic in Khar sporting a baby bump. But we are even more surprised to know that Amrita Rao is already in her Nine’th month of pregnancy! After the hush hush pregnancy got disclosed the couple have announced this double surprise on their Instagram pages themselves.

Amrita Rao and Anmol share a cuddly picture of the two of them where the couple quotes

“For YOU it’s the 10th month…But for Us, ITS THE 9th !!!

Amrita Rao’s radiant face makes a true blue match to her angelic white dress, as she leans on the proud father-to-be. A symbolic pose indeed, as she holds on to the baby bump with utmost love and care. While our eyes are in disbelief she doesn’t seem to have packed on any pregnancy weight at all!

What a lot of people have also been noticing is that the actress hasn’t put on the pregnancy weight and in fact has her doll-like figure intact with just the baby bump as an addition. No wonder then the actress confessed to the media recently that many of her friends did not wish her thinking it was a rumour and that she was on a shoot set sporting a fake baby bump.

With the festival that brings positively, we are sure Goddess Durga will bless the couple and soon to born child with abundant happiness.

