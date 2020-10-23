Sonakshi Sinha Showing Middle Finger To 2020 Is Totally Relatable!

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has given a visual depiction of how 2020 has been like, in her latest social media post.

Sonakshi posted a photo-collage on Instagram compiling two images.

The first picture has Sonakshi striking a pose. “2020 how it started,” she writes with the image.

The other image has Sonakshi showing her middle finger. The image has “2020 how’s it going” written on it.

“2020 in a nutshell. #howitstartedvshowitsgoing,” she captioned the image.

Sonakshi recently extended best wishes to her brother Luv Sinha on his budding political career. Luv will contest from Patna on a Congress ticket in the impending Bihar election.

Sonakshi shared a string of Instagram pictures showing Luv with their mother Poonam Sinha and also Congress party workers.

The actress returns on the screen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

