Last Friday saw a big clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Kamal Haasan led Vikram and Adivi Sesh’s Major getting released. Out of all, Kamal’s comeback film has earned the highest numbers so far, and its craze has also grown among Hindi speaking audiences. The same goes for Adivi’s film. Scroll below to know more details.

Despite being a three-way clash, it was being said that none of the films will affect each other’s business that much as all three films belong to different industries. However, as Akshay‘s film is underperforming a big-time at the box office, the focus of the Hindi audience is getting shifted to two other releases.

During a time when South films are targetting audiences at PAN Indian level, Bollywood films need to deliver really good content, especially when releasing in a clash. Unfortunately, the content of Samrat Prithviraj has turned out to be pretty average. On the other hand, Vikram and Major are leaving viewers stunned with the cinematic experience.

As per trends, both Vikram and Major have picked up after a slow start and are attracting more audiences in the Hindi belt. As a result, it’s learnt that from today onwards, Samrat Prithviraj to lose a few shows which will be allotted to the other two releases, as per reports. Let’s see how the thing unfolds.

Speaking of Samrat Prithviraj, the film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and released on over 3700 screens in India. Vikram helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi and is released in five Indian languages. Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is released in five Indian languages.

