Salman Khan’s Inshallah Won’t Clash With Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi; Katrina Kaif Has A Legit Reason!

Eid 2019 is getting hot as the release of Salman Khan’s Bharat is coming close with each passing day. But going by the early trends, Eid 2020 is going to be even hotter as a Maha clash is set to happen at the Box Office. On one side we have Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah and on the other side, there is Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

Both films are one of the most anticipated movies and both are slated to clash with each other on Eid 2020.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

However, ask Katrina and she believes the clash won’t happen because his dear friend and alleged ex-boyfriend Salman won’t let it happen. During a recent interview with DNA when Katrina was asked about the clash between Inshallah and Sooryavanshi, she said, “Salman loves Akshay, he loves Rohit. He will always be supportive of me in the workplace. So, I don’t think he will let his film clash with Sooryavanshi.”

Notably, Team Sooryavanshi had announced their film earlier for Eid 2020 release. It was also reported that Akshay and Rohit had a talk regarding the same with Salman and he happily allowed them to come on the date. However later, Team Inshallah also decided to come on the same date leading to the talks of the clash.

Akshay Kumar in 2018 had postponed his film PadMan to let SLB’s Padmaavat release conveniently. The filmmaker had requested him to postpone his film for the sake of Padmaavat which was already going through troubles and Akshay had accepted his request. Now it will be interesting to see if SLB moves his Inshallah to avoid clash with Sooryavanshi or not. All eyes will be on SLB here and not on Salman. What do you think?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!