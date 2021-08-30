Advertisement

Maneesh Sharma’s directorial Tiger 3 recently went on floors in Russia. Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif flew to St Petersburg to shoot the film. But did you know that Salman had offered once offered a role to politician Shashi Tharoor in one of his films? Scroll down to know more.

As Salman began shooting in Russia, pictures from the sets are already making rounds on social media. The superstar’s look from the film had gone viral recently. In the pic, Salman was seen sporting a heavy beard and a wig with long hair. He was also seen wearing a white t-shirt with ripped denim and completed his look with a checkered jacket with a hoodie and a pair of grey sneakers.

As reported by the Times Of India, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in an interview to a leading daily revealed that he was offered to essay the role of the foreign minister in Salman’s film. However, he decided to turn down the offer. The leader did not reveal the name of the film and the director but he said that he will always cherish these moments.

Shashi Tharoor said that he was offered to play the role of Indian foreign minister but his friend advised him not to take it. He quoted his friend as saying, ‘If you want to be the foreign minister, don’t play the foreign minister.’ He further added that it made sense to him and so he backed out.

Meanwhile, the 45-day schedule for the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise began with a grand car chase action sequence. News 18 report quoted a source as saying, “An action sequence of international scale is being shot by director Maneesh Sharma. Producer Aditya Chopra has decided to go all out and not compromise with the project. The Indian and Russian units seemed very well prepared and also adhered to the Covid-19 safety guidelines.”

While Salman and Katrina Kaif will reprise their role as Tiger and Zoya in Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi will be playing the role of antagonist in the spy thriller.

