Salman Khan & Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s Director To Collaborate For A Film?

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan, who is all geared up for his Christmas release, Dabangg 3, might just surprise his south fans. Though Dabangg 3 is coming in four languages, but looks like Salman might soon do a film in south too.

It is being speculated that Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy wants to direct Salman.

Recently, on being asked if his next film will be with Salman, he said that currently he’s concentrating on Sye Raa, once he comes out of it, he would love to do a film with Salman. The Kick actor has an amazing fan base in Hyderabad. He further also revealed that he never misses Salman’s film and watches all his films on the first day itself.

Adding to this, he said that if Salman gives him a chance to direct, he would love to do so. Well, it will be interesting to see Salman doing a film with Surender.

Speaking about Sye Raa, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Ravi Kishan.

With Sye Raa, Big B will be making his debut in the Telugu film industry. Superstar Chiranjeevi was recently asked his thoughts on sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. The actor said, “He is my real-life mentor and he plays the same role in Syeraa also. In the film, there is only one megastar, it’s Amitabh Bachchan. Working with him was an amazing experience.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!