Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, who are currently shooting for Coolie No. 1 remake, will have to halt the shoot for a while. It is being reported that fire broke out on the sets.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, the fire incident took place at 1 am on Wednesday. Though the fire broke on the sets but fortunately no one was injured or harmed there. Only 15 workers were present on the sets at that time.

They later called the fire brigade and police for further assistance. Well, timely help played a crucial role here and thankfully everyone was safe and sound.

Recently, Sara spoke about the pressure of working in a remake. Sara recently told PTI, “It is going to be difficult because the film, the songs and everything related to that film is iconic. So it is going to be very difficult. But if we take pressure, then we will definitely mess up. What makes Govinda ji and Karisma ji so iconic was an element of spontaneity and ‘bindasspan’ with every take, every shot. They had so much fun while shooting and that translates on screen. These are big shoes to fill.”

Further talking about if there’s any kind of pressure, she said, “I am not taking too much stress about this at the moment.” said Sara.

Coolie No. 1 remake is being directed by David Dhawan who directed the original film as well. The film featuring Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan will release on May 1, 2020.

