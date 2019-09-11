Saaho Box Office Day 12 (Hindi): Grows Again On Tuesday!

Saaho Box Office Day 12 (Hindi): On Tuesday, there was further jump in collections for Saaho as it collected 2.90 crores in the Hindi version. Since there was partial holiday of Moharram, the numbers improved further from Monday collections of 2.60 crores.

The fact that the film is still collecting in excess of 2 crores on a daily basis despite poor reviews, mixed word of mouth and huge competition from Chhichhore is a testimony to the fact that there is a segment of audiences out there which is fine with the kind of action thriller that has been offered to them.

The Sujeeth directed film has collected 136.48 crores so far and would now positively cross 140 crores before the close of week. While it is now a given that 150 crores would definitely be surpassed by the Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer, it has to be seen if eventually it manages to surpass the lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

