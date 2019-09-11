Box Office Prediction: Dream Girl To Open Well, Section 375 To Grow On Word Of Mouth

Box Office Prediction: Two distinct films release this Friday – Dream Girl and Section 375. While former is set as a fun entertainer, latter brings on topical issues.

Let’s talk about Dream Girl first. The film could well be Ayushmann Khurranna’s next big hit in the offering. The actor has already seen five successes in a row – Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Article 15. Now Dream Girl could well be his double hattrick affair. So far, everything about this Raaj Shandilya directed film has been going in the right direction. The trailer has been appreciated and youth is already rooting for the film. Producer Ekta Kapoor has ensured that promotion and marketing of the film is apt and the release is also quite optimal with paid previews being held on Thursday, which further shows the kind of confidence that she has in it.

Looking at all these factors, the film is set to be Ayushman Khurranna’s biggest opener till date and could well see a double digit start for itself.

On the other hand Section 375 is an Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chaddha starrer with Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat in key roles. The trailer of this court room drama is quite impressive and for the lovers of drama genre, there seems to be good entertainment in the offering. Films like these can’t be expected to open huge but basis word of mouth can grow good jumps over the weekend.

There is visibility around the film though competition would be there from Dream Girl as well as Chhichhore. Even a start of around 3 crores would give this film some sort of a platform to consolidate upon.

