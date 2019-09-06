Salman Khan Says, It Has Taken Him 30 Years To Grow From ‘Sallu’ To ‘Bhaijaan’

Salman Khan has been a part of Bollywood for at least 30 years. Because of his work and films and the characters he played on screen, he won a lot of fans. Salman is one of the biggest superstars in India and fans address him as Sallu, Bhai or Bhaijaan.

As reported by PTI, at IIFA Awards 2019’s press conference Salman Khan talked about his work and his image as an actor. The Kick actor said, “It’s taken me about 30 years. From ‘Sallu’ and ‘Salle’ to ‘Bhai’ and ‘Bhaijaan.’ It has taken me a long time to achieve that. I am very happy with this growth and with my fans.”

Salman Khan further added, “Not that I earlier didn’t, but I am going to work so hard that they will always get to see me on screen, on TV and in real life. They spend so much to watch our films, that needs to be appreciated.”

The superstar was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which released on Eid this year. Also starring Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani, Bharat emerged as a super hit.

Currently, he is busy with Dabangg 3. It is being helmed by PrabhuDheva and also stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role.

Salman Khan was supposed to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film titled Inshallah, alongside Alia Bhatt. However, recently the actor, as well as the makers, revealed the film is shelved.

