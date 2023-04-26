Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen striking a pose with ace tennis player Sania Mirza’s son Izaan and sister Anam in Dubai.

Anam took to Instagram, where she shared a photo dump, which also featured two pictures with Salman.

Sania’s sister Anam took to Instagram, where she dropped a video from her Dubai diaries that had Salman Khan in it as well and captioned it: “POV : 24 hours in Dubai. Recharged for a tough work week ahead.”

In the clip, Anam and Izaan could be seen over the moon as they posed with Salman Khan, who looked cool in a casual black t-shirt and jeans paired with a baseball cap.

On the work front, Salman’s latest offering is ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which also stars Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubatti and many more.

He will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. The two Khans will be seen performing some high-octane action in the film.

