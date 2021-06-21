Salman Khan is the superstar of Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world. The star, however, has remained in news for the wrong reasons. He once revealed his experience of staying in jail. Scroll down to know more.

Radhe star had spent time behind the bars multiple times. The actor had previously spent a total of 18 days in jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007, all for cases of poaching. He also spent some time the jail in 2018 after a Jodhpur court found him guilty of killing two blackbucks and sentenced him to five years of jail term and a fine of Rs 10,000.

Back in 2008, Salman Khan appeared on a show titled “Couching with Koel” where he shared his experience of staying in the jail. The Sultan star initially said “it was a lot of fun” sarcastically and went on to explain how he used one mug for everything. He said that he used the mug to have morning tea and for washroom purposes.

Salman said, “I was blank and I was just chilling there. My only tension was the bathroom. There were nine or 10 rooms, with nine or 10 people in each room. And just one bathroom and one toilet. One guy would get you tea in the morning, and the same guy would get you lunch. You would have one mug that you will use to have your tea, wash it, and have dal rice or whatever, then use it to have a shower, and whatever else you need to do.”

Even though he was in jail, Salman Khan never gives up bod-building, and he used to work out there. When asked about his workout regime, he said, “I was doing a lot of push-ups, crunches and all that. I used to work out twice a day.”

So what do you think about Salman Khan’s revelation? Let us know in the comments.

