Runaway 34 starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh has managed to build up some excitement within the fans, and now today (15 March) we finally got to see some promising glimpse of the film.

For the unversed, the upcoming thriller drama is said to be directed and produced by the Golmaal fame itself. The film’s release date is now out and Bollywood’s bhaijan is hyping it up!

Recently Salman Khan took it to his Twitter account where he addressed his fans that this year he has no projects coming up on the occasion of Eid. It is to be noted that every year, Salman used to bring blockbusters on Eid to entertain his audience. Coming back to the tweet by the actor, in it, we could see the Khan requesting Ajay Devgn to release his upcoming movie ‘Runway 34’.

Taking it to his Twitter account Salman Khan also added the trailer for the movie and wrote, “I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34 #Runway34Teaser Out Now! #Runway34OnApril29.”

I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34#Runway34Teaser Out Now! https://t.co/NLOhLUQ1sr #Runway34OnApril29 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

Well, it was just sometime after the Ready actor’s tweet, he gets a reply from Ajay himself who wrote, “Bhai ki request, sar aankhon par! Runway 34 landing this Eid.

#Runway34Teaser”

Bhai ki request, sar aankhon par! Runway 34 landing this Eid. #Runway34Teaser https://t.co/ZNOYY7QC0D — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 15, 2022

Aww! Our hearts go out to all the bhaijaan fans who were eagerly waiting for his film this eid, but we are pretty sure Ajay’s upcoming thriller will surely entertain us alot!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ajay was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi as Kareem Lala. The film starring Alia Bhatt has gained alot of applauds from people around the world.

Are you excited to watch Ajay Devgn's Runaway 34?

