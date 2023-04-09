Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s picture from the gym has gone viral on social media and the comments are hilarious.

In the image, Salman is seen flaunting his quads dressed in black shorts, fitted T-shirt and a white coloured hand towel on his head.

Salman Khan captioned the image: “21st APRIL #KBKJ”

However, Salman Khan fans could not stop commenting on his picture, where they re-imagined several versions of the same picture.

Soon after Salman Khan’s gym picture went viral, fans sparks memes fest. A fan commented: “Who Said Brother Teresa.”

“Bhai is Teresa noww,” said another.

“Salman Teresa Khan,” a user wrote.

One said: “Bhai 57 hogaye lekin but ajj bhi 30 se ziyada ke nhi lagte.”

A meme page even drew parallel between Salman‘s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ to the Nun from the ‘Conjuring’ universe.

As they called it: “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Nun.’

Earlier, the makers of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ dropped a new motion poster of the film while announcing the release date of its official trailer date.

