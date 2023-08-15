Salman Khan & Bhagyashree To Launch Title Track Of 'Dono' Starring Rajveer Deol, Paloma

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, the stars who redefined the concept of love in 1989 with the film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ are all set to launch the title track of the upcoming film ‘Dono’, starring debutant actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma.

Rajveer is the younger son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol, while Paloma is the daughter of Poonam Dhillon. It is also the directorial debut of Avnish S. Barjtaya, son of veteran director Sooraj R. Barjatya.

For its 59th Film Production, ‘Dono’, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. ‘Dono’ has set the promise of it being an innocent love story, dealing with the urban issues of romance and relationships with its clutter-breaking teaser. The formula of a romance saga with debutant actors capturing the pulse of a generation is Dono’s vibe right now.

Back in 1989, Rajshri’s ‘Maine Pyar Kiya‘ had the same vibe. It made Salman Khan everyone’s Prem and gave us the unforgettable Suman in Bhagyashree. The couple took the nation by storm and went on to create path breaking box office records for a debutant film!

Thirty three years later, Sooraj Barjatya’s son – Avnish is all set to take this legacy forward! Salman and Bhagyashree will together launch the title track of ‘Dono’ on August 16, crowning Rajveer and Paloma as the new Rajshri romantic pair.

This will be the first song to come from Dono’s anticipated album done by Shankar-Ehsan-Loy.

Directed by Avnish, and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya.

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, ‘Dono’ deals with urban relationship conflicts of self-worth. It is the story of Dev (Rajveer), friend of the bride, who meets Meghna (Paloma), friend of the groom, and an unexpected bond is made.

‘Dono’ is all set to have a theatrical release soon.

