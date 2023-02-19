Being an actor is not an easy task in this industry, where the competition is fierce. It requires dedication, hours memorizing the script, rehearsal, and loads of commitment. Above all, staying in shape is one of the most difficult challenges that actors face in the entertainment industry. And actor Sajjad Delafrooz opens up about losing weight and what it took to reach his goals.

Since his debut in the Indian film industry, Sajjad has been deemed a heartthrob. His love for fitness is very obvious on his Instagram. The actor often makes fans go weak in the knees by sharing small bits of his workout routine to motivate his followers and give them gym inspiration.

Now, Sajjad Delafrooz took to his Instagram to share his 4 months body transformation and captioned the post, “The time between these two picture is 4 months. 4 months of home workouts and diet. No carbs, sweets, or even salt, just tasteless food.”

Sajjad Delafrooz post further read, “I guess the toughest part wasn’t working out in difficult circumstances also wasn’t seeing yummy food eaten in front of me but seeing my own belly popping out day and night”

The actor further talks about his body transformation and reveals his diet and workout, “This is not a transformation for any role or film; this is for me. This is just me trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle. I would work out at home every day. I did weights, cardio, and functional training, and of course, I made dietary modifications. It’s important as an actor to maintain a proper physique and look and feel your best”

Sajjad added, “It was a little difficult in the beginning since I was avoiding carbs, sugar, and salt. I prefer keeping all my meals simple, and easy to cook, like my typical breakfast is usually chai, a boiled egg, and salad.”

As soon as Sajjad posted this photo, everyone in the comment section was impressed by his transformation. One of the fans wrote, “

Inspirational transformation 🔥❤️🤩”, while another fan commented, “Damn Persistence Confidence & Self-work can do wondersAnd You’re the biggest example”, and one more user wrote, “This is awesome❤️Determination 👏”

We surely can’t stop drooling over Sajjad’s chiseled look, can you?

On the work front, apart from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Sajjad was also seen in a web series called ‘Special OPS’, and ‘Freddy’ alongside Kartik Aryaan.

