Sajid Nadiadwala starts his 2019 campaign with the biggie Kalank, has half a dozen films lined up

It is just the start of the second quarter of the year and 2019 is already looking big. Films like Uri – The Surgical Strike, Total Dhamaal, Kesari, Gully Boy, Luka Chuppi, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi and Badla have already been good successes and now Kalank is being touted to be a real big one as well.

At the bare minimum, the film is being pitched as a 150 Crore Club entrant, though given the kind of credentials that the multi-starrer boasts of, it could well turn out to be bigger.

No wonder, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is quite excited with the film’s prospects, especially considering the fact that Kalank marks the beginning of an eventful year ahead for him.

“2019 is special for Sajid Nadiadwala since he has as many as four biggies lined up for release. While Kalank is first to come, there is Special 30 set to hit the screens on 26th July. Then there is Chhichhore on 30th August. However, the ‘baap’ of all movies is going to be Housefull 4 which has Diwali release set for itself. It is the biggest and the most expensive film coming from Nadiadwala Grandson. With Kalank as the starting point in April to Housefull 4 in October, these are going to very busy six months for Sajid Nadiadwala,” informs our source.

This isn’t all as the enterprising producer is also busy setting up production plans for his next two films, Baaghi 3 and the remake of Telugu hit RX 400.

“Sajid has a huge responsibility up his sleeves with these two films,” the source adds, “Baaghi 3 follows up on the success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2. All eyes are on him to ensure a hat-trick of successes with Tiger Shroff. Baaghi 2 had taken a huge opening and then went on to be a blockbuster. With director Ahmed Khan, he has a job in hand with Baaghi 3 which goes on floors later this year. Then there is RX 100 remake with which he is launching Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty. He has launched Tiger Shroff successfully; now he needs to repeat that with Ahan.”

With Milan Luthria as the director, RX 100 remake goes on floors this Summer. That would add on to half a dozen films that are in the pipeline for Sajid Nadiadwala. As one of the few independent producers around who are continuing to do quite well in an industry which hardly has veterans in the business today, Sajid Nadiadwala is indeed keeping the flag high.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming releases:

Kalank – 17th April

Special 30 – 26th July

Chhichhore – 30th August

Housefull 4 – October 2019

Baaghi 3 – 6th March 2020

RX 100 remake – 2020

